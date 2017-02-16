Police: Clearwater man had sex with girlfriend's teen daughter

A 36-year-old Clearwater man is accused of having sex with his girlfriend's 15-year-old niece, St. Petersburg police said.

According to arrest affidavits, Maurice Martinez Bradley had consensual sex with the girl between October and December on more than one occasion while he was in a caregiver role.

Probable cause was established when Bradley admitted to the girl's mother that he had conversed with the teen in an inappropriate manner, the affidavits said.

Bradley has been charged with lewd and lascivious molestation and lewd and lascivious battery. He is at Pinellas County Jail, being held on $20,000 bail.

(© 2017 WTSP)