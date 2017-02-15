Police convene to discuss missing Ind. teens

Liberty German (left) and Abigail Williams (Photo: Provided)

DELPHI, Ind. — Law enforcement agencies are reportedly meeting Wednesday morning to discuss the case of two missing teenagers and two bodies found in Deer Creek east of Delphi.

In a tweet, Indiana State Police Sgt. Kim Riley said he has "a meeting in Delphi this morning on the case. Will discuss if a press conference is needed."

Have a meeting in Delphi this morning on the case. Will discuss if a press conference is needed. Will be available for interviews after.

Riley was unavailable for comment.

An autopsy was scheduled for 8 a.m. Wednesday. Carroll County Deputy Coroner Jay Dee Cree said that the identities of the bodies will be released through a joint news conference or release.

So far, the bodies have not been positively identified as 13-year-olds Liberty German and Abigail Williams, who had been missing since 5:30 p.m. Monday and were last seen near an abandoned railroad bridge.

But in a news conference on Tuesday, police said that the two unidentified bodies were found in Deer Creek roughly a half-mile upstream from the bridge, and that the search for the missing teenagers had been scaled back almost completely.

Police also indicated Tuesday that foul play was suspected, and officers are investigating the case as a crime scene.

In an initial news release, however, Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby said there was no reason to believe the girls were in danger and he did not suspect foul play.

Leazenby also said in the release that he was told the case did not meet the criteria for an Amber Alert, an emergency broadcast for missing persons.

In order to meet the criteria, law enforcement must have reason to believe a person has been abducted and is in danger, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Leazenby was unavailable for comment Wednesday morning.

Multiple law enforcement agencies — including the FBI, ISP and Carroll County Sheriff's Office — have been involved in the investigation.

