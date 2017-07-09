Police: Drunk driver went to police station to bail out drunk driver

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

Here’s one from the ‘you can’t make this stuff up’ files.

The Slidell, Louisiana, Police Department says they pulled over a car and arrested the driver on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

The car was left in a parking lot, and the other people who were in the car got a cab ride home.

Police say a woman who had been in the car later went back up to pick it up. They say she took the car to the police station to try to bail her friend out!

They say she was also drunk and they put her in jail, too.

The Slidell Police Department posted about it, saying ‘Lesson of the day...don't drive drunk to a police station in order to bail out your drunk friend! ‘

The names of the two people arrested haven't been released.

