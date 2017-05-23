Police fatally shoot pit bull while responding to call

(Photo: WCNC)

Daytona Beach police fatally shot an 80-pound pit bull they say was acting aggressively as they were responding to a burglary Tuesday,

According to our news partners at WKMG, police arrived at the burglary call about 11:30 a.m. and saw a man who matched the description of the suspect.

The suspect, later identified as Darryl Gurganious, ran through the home and into the backyard, where the dog was tied up. Police said they told the suspect not to release the dog, but he did.

Police said the dog was aggressive, and they shot it three ties.

Police said the dog did not belong to Gurganious, but the animal may have been familiar with him. The owner of the dog was not immediately known.

Gurganious fled on a bicycle, but he was captured shortly afterward.

For more, read the WKMG report.

© 2017 WTSP-TV