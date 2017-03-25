Police find car of murdered Jacksonville elementary school teacher

Car similar to that of Deborah Liles

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Police say they recovered the stolen car of an elementary school teacher off of Golfair Boulevard on Saturday afternoon.



The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office put out an alert for the gold 2010 Buick LaCrosse after discovering the body of 62-year-old Deborah Liles at her home off of 59th Street in the Panama Park neighborhood on Thursday.



Liles was a longtime music teacher at San Jose Elementary School.



A neighbor, Tony Anorica, had nothing but lovely things to say about Liles, "Around Christmas time she would make chocolate chip cookies and knock on your door and say I have a little package for you."

"It was like a bad dream, but this wasn't a dream it was a reality," said Anorica.





Police did not disclose if any evidence was found in the Buick.



Investigators asked if anyone in the Brentwood neighborhood saw anyone near the vehicle in the 3800 block of Notter Avenue or driving the car to call police.

Police have not released a description of any potential murder suspects.

To remain anonymous and submit a tip about the investigation, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

