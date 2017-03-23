Police: Firearm found on Sarasota school bus

SARASOTA -- Two students were being questioned by Sarasota police after a firearm was located on a school bus.
About 3 p.m. Thursday, a male student from Booker Middle School in Sarasota was found on a school bus with a firearm.
Two juveniles are in custody and are being questioned by detectives. Detectives also have the firearm.
All students are safe and no students were harmed, police said
The investigation is continuing.
