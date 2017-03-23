Police: Firearm found on Sarasota school bus

A school bus is seen during a safety event for children at Trailside Middle School, in Ashburn, Virginia on August 25, 2015. (Photo: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images)

SARASOTA -- Two students were being questioned by Sarasota police after a firearm was located on a school bus.

About 3 p.m. Thursday, a male student from Booker Middle School in Sarasota was found on a school bus with a firearm.

Two juveniles are in custody and are being questioned by detectives. Detectives also have the firearm.

All students are safe and no students were harmed, police said

The investigation is continuing.

© 2017 WTSP-TV