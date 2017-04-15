Police: Guys dressed as women pull off Port St. Lucie jewelry heist

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla -- Police say a jewelry heist in Port St. Lucie was pulled off by three guys dressed up as women.

It happened on Thursday at little after 9am at the LSO Jewelers on SW St. Lucie West. Witnesses say three suspects got out of a black SUV, went into the store and robbed employees at gunpoint.

Witnesses say the suspects were all black makes, all standing around 6 feet tall. They were allwearing wigs and face masks or heavy makeup. One was wearing a pink jump suit, another in a white jump suit and a third in all black.

There was a getaway driver, who appeared to be wearing an orange jump suit.

If you have any information on who these guys might be, call the Port St. Lucie Police Department at 772-871-5001 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-TIPS,



