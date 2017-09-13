Police have warning -- don't use dryer cords to power your house

Thinkstock

ST. PETERSRURG, Fla. -- St. Petersburg police have a warning for people in the wake of Hurricane Irma – don’t use dryer cords to power your house!

They took to Facebook to get the word out, saying that people are buying dryer electric cords to plug their generators into the main electrical panels to power their homes.

They say that can be deadly to workers trying to restore power.

Here’s the alert they put out:

“DANGER ALERT! PLEASE HELP US GET THE WORD OUT

We have become aware that people are lining up to buy dryer (pigtails) electric cords to plug their generators into their main electric panels in hopes of powering their entire homes.

THIS CAN ENERGIZE THE LINES BACK TO THE MAIN TRANSFORMERS AND DOWNED LINES AND ELECTROCUTE THE POWER WORKERS!!

Also, if power workers test the lines before working on them, it will destroy the home generator.”

