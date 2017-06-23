Police hope you recogize the burglary suspect in these photos

MANATEE CO., Fla -- Do you recognize the woman in the photos? If so, Manatee County investigators want to hear from you.

They say there have been several vehicle burglaries over the past couple of nights. In one of the cases, a credit card was taken from one vehicle in the 4600 block of Glenbrooke Terrace, then used it at the Shell station at 8471 Lockwood Ridge Road on Thursday.

The woman pictured is believed to be one of several suspects in the burglaries. If you have any information on who she is, you’re asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS

© 2017 WTSP-TV