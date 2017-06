Do you recognize this dachshund? Police in Gulfport hope you do.

The older female dachshund was found in the area of 50th Street South and 29th Avenue South. The dog has catacacts. She does not have a microchip or tags.

If you know where she lives please contact dispatch at (727) 582-6177 and ask to speak to Gulfport Officer Zack Mills.

