Police investigating after 2 people found dead in Tampa home

TAMPA, Fla. -- Tampa police are investigating after two people were found dead in a home Sunday night.

The bodies were found at a home in the 8100 block of North Marks Street. Police say they appeared to have been homicide victims.

They also say it doesn't appear to be a random incident.

The identifies of the victims haven’t been released. Detectives are looking for leads in the case. If you have any information, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-873-TIPS (8477).

A reward of up to $3,000 is being offered in this case.

