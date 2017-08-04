Police are investigating a double homicide on Longboat Key.

At this point, there aren’t a lot of details, but according to the Longboat Key police chief, there was a robbery early this morning at the Zota Beach resort on Gulf of Mexico Drive and now two people are dead.

We’re following this breaking story and will post any new details as we get them.

