Police looking for 57-year-old Citrus woman with limited mental ability

10News Staff , WTSP 5:04 PM. EDT May 17, 2017

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. -- The Citrus County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 57-year-old Citrus County woman who was last seen around 8:40 a.m. walking on Pink Poppy Dr. in Beverly Hills Monday.

Ms. Paula Gill has the mental ability of a 10-year-old and has short dirty-blonde hair. She is around 4'9" tall, weighs about 130 pounds and was last wearing a light blue shirt and teal pants for working out.

The CCSO is also using search dogs and a police helicopter to search for Paula. 

If she is seen, dial 9-1-1 immediately. 

