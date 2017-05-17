Police looking for 57-year-old Citrus woman with limited mental ability

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. -- The Citrus County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 57-year-old Citrus County woman who was last seen around 8:40 a.m. walking on Pink Poppy Dr. in Beverly Hills Monday.

Ms. Paula Gill has the mental ability of a 10-year-old and has short dirty-blonde hair. She is around 4'9" tall, weighs about 130 pounds and was last wearing a light blue shirt and teal pants for working out.

The CCSO is also using search dogs and a police helicopter to search for Paula.

If she is seen, dial 9-1-1 immediately.

© 2017 WTSP-TV