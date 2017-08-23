Police looking for North Port man wanted for kidnapping and assault

NORTH PORT, Fla. -- North Port police are looking for this guy and they want you to be on the lookout.

The photo is of 27-year-old Aaron Demetris Gainer. He’s wanted for kidnapping, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.

If you see him, call 911 immediately.

Police say his victims are all accounted for and are OK.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV