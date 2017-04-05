Police looking for three men who stole liquor from tour boat

Anyone with information is asked to call Clearwater police at 727-562-4242 or email tips@myclearwater.com .

CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla. -- Police in Clearwater are looking for three men who broke into a tour boat on Clearwater Beach early Monday.

Rob Shaw with the Clearwater Police Department said the three suspects broke into the Tropics vessel through an open window and took beer and liquor.

The three men are believed to be in their late teens or early twenties.

Anyone with information is asked to call Clearwater police at 727-562-4242 or email tips@myclearwater.com.

You can also call Crime Stoppers of Pinellas County at 1-800-873-TIPS or use the TIP411 system by texting your tip and the keyword CWPD to 847411.

