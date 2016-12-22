Aaron Milford Diggs (left) and Willd David Brown (right) were both arrested. Two suspects remain on the run.

TAMPA - Two men are in custody and two others on the loose after allegedly kidnapping a Lyft driver in Tampa Tuesday.

According to Tampa police, the driver picked up four men, who threatened him. They reportedly forced him to drive all over Hillsborough and into the Lakeland area. They would make the driver stop while they got out and robbed stores. One of the men would remain in the car with the driver.

They ended up back in the 3400 block of E. Diana in Tampa on Wednesday.

Police say the suspects got tired and decided to stop and let the driver out. That driver flagged own police.

Police were able to track down and arrest Willie David Brown, III, 18; and Aaron Milford Diggs, 18. They’re still searching for the other two suspects.

Diggs and Brown are both being held on $100,000 bond.

