WTSP
Close

Police: Man confesses to gratifying self in Publix parking lot

10News staff , WTSP 11:52 AM. EST February 14, 2017

HUDSON, FLA. - A man has been arrested after allegedly gratifying himself in a Publix grocery store parking lot.

According to investigators, a woman was walking in the parking lot of the Publix at 14801 State Road 52 in Hudson on Saturday when a man – identified as John Funcheon, 20 – drove slowly next to them.  

The woman told police Funcheon was making eye contact with her while he gratified himself.   She was able to give police a vehicle description and an arrest was made.

Police say Funcheon confessed.  They say they’re also investigating him for three additional similar cases.
 

(© 2017 WTSP)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories