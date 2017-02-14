Police: Man confesses to gratifying self in Publix parking lot

HUDSON, FLA. - A man has been arrested after allegedly gratifying himself in a Publix grocery store parking lot.

According to investigators, a woman was walking in the parking lot of the Publix at 14801 State Road 52 in Hudson on Saturday when a man – identified as John Funcheon, 20 – drove slowly next to them.

The woman told police Funcheon was making eye contact with her while he gratified himself. She was able to give police a vehicle description and an arrest was made.

Police say Funcheon confessed. They say they’re also investigating him for three additional similar cases.



