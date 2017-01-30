Police: Man in SpongeBob outfit stood over sleeping woman in St. Pete

This is Steven Charles Kirkland in a mug shot from 2012.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- An intruder who police say was wearing a Sponge Bob outfit, while standing over a sleeping woman was arrested Monday morning. The suspect was wanted in other crimes, as well.

It happened at around 7:15 a.m. Police responded to a home burglary call near 21st Avenue South and 7th Street. A woman who had been asleep on her couch woke up to find the suspect, identified as Steven Charles Kirkland, 32, wearing the Sponge Bob outfit.

The man ran from the house and the victim called police.

Then at around 7:35 a.m., police say Kirkland was spotted near 22nd Avenue and 5th Street looking through the window of a home where a woman was getting dressed. Police arrived chased Kirkland into a yard along 25th Avenue South. They say he tried to hide inside a trash can but was found and arrested.

Kirkland was charged with burglary, loitering & prowling and trespassing. He was also wanted for two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation on a child under the age of 12 and an indecent exposure charge, both from earlier this month.

Investigators say there could be more victims and urge anyone who has more information come forward.

