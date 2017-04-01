Police: Man said he stole DVDs for 'quality time' with girlfriend

It's no crime to want to spend time with your significant other. It is a crime, however, to shoplift movies to watch with them.

According to Pinellas Park police, Christopher Patrick Schuler, 32, went into Target, 7150U.S. Highway 19 N., on Friday and took DVDs of "Assassins Creed" and "Doctor Strange." He put the movies in a Target bag and walked out without attempting to pay, police said.

Loss prevention officers stopped him outside the store and called police.

Police said Schuler told them he had taken the movies because he wanted "to spend quality time with his girlfriend."

He was charged with felony petit theft and released after posing $2,000 bail.

According to jail records, Schuler has been arrested several times since 2006.

