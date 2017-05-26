Police: Man walks up, rides away on mower

Police are looking for this man who they say stole a riding mower from Quality Mowers at 2066 Gulf-to-Bay Blvd. Clearwater police photo

CLEARWATER, Fla. -- In what would have been a slow-speed chase, Clearwater police are looking for a man who allegedly rode away on a riding mower from a local store.

The incident occurred about 9:30 a.m. May 18 at Quality Mowers at 2066 Gulf-to-Bay Blvd. The mower is a red Toro Z500 with a black engine valued at $7,600. It typically would need a trailer to be transported.

The suspect is a white male in his 30s or 40s, wearing a red baseball cap, black shorts and a blue T-shirt.

Anyone with information on this case should call 727-562-4242 or email tips@myclearwater.com; you can also call Crime Stoppers of Pinellas County at 1-800-873-TIPS or use the TIP411 line by texting your tip and the keyword CWPD to 847411.



