Police: Missing Palmetto woman murdered

Tricia Freeman (Photo: Palmetto Police Department)

There are breaking new developments in the case of a missing Palmetto woman. Police say one of two people in custody admitted to killing her.

Tricia Freeman had been missing since early last week. Her abandoned car was found Friday in Ashland, Kentucky. Freeman’s daughter, Kayla Colyer, 21, and her boyfriend, Roy Nichols, Jr., 26, were arrested Saturday in West Virginia, just across the river from Ashland, in connection to the theft of Freeman’s car.

While the two were being interviewed, police say Nichols admitted to killing Freeman.

Palmetto PD says Nichols admitted to killing Tricia Freeman. Then he and her daughter took the body to another place in Fl to dump it #wtsp — Garin Flowers (@GarinFlowers) March 19, 2017

Charges of second degree murder are being filed on Nichols. Colyer is being charged with accessory to murder after the fact.

Police believe the killing stemmed from an argument. They say Freeman was killed early Tuesday in her home and Colyer and Nichols dropped her body off somewhere else in Florida. Police have searched the area, but have not yet found a body.

We’re following this breaking story and will post new information as we get it.

© 2017 WTSP-TV