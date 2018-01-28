Police need help identifying woman found shot in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Detectives in central Florida need your help to identify a woman they found unconscious Sunday morning.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office were called out to reports of an unconscious woman found along Silver Star Road. She had been shot.

She was taken to the hospital, where she currently remains. Her condition isn’t being released, but they need help to identify her.

She has tattoos. Detectives hope someone will recognize them and be able to identify her.

If the tattoos look familiar, you’re asked to call the Orange County Sheriff’s Office or Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

