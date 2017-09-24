Police need help to find missing Sarasota County woman

Your help is needed to find a Sarasota County woman who's been missing since Saturday morning.

Nancy Rauch, 69, was last seen getting on a SCAT bus that was scheduled to stop at the Selby Library in Sarasota.

Nancy is around 5 feet, 8 inches and around 210 pounds. She has grey hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a loose blouse and spandex pants.

Anyone with any information should contact police immediately.

