Police need help to find missing Sarasota County woman

Your help is needed to find a Sarasota County woman who's been missing since Saturday morning.
Nancy Rauch, 69, was last seen getting on a SCAT bus that was scheduled to stop at the Selby Library in Sarasota.
Nancy is around 5 feet, 8 inches and around 210 pounds. She has grey hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a loose blouse and spandex pants.
Anyone with any information should contact police immediately.
