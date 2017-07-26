WTSP
Police need your help to find missing S. Florida teen

Police need your help to find a missing south Florida teen.

Lacoria Gilbert, 16, of Hallandale Beach, was last seen in the area of 700 Southwest 7th Avenue.  She was wearing blue jeans, a blue shirt with the word ‘Pink,’ and black sandals.

If you have any information about where she may be, you’re asked to contact Hallandale Beach Police at 954-457-1400.

