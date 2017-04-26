Police: Officer punched bathroom attendant over cold water

According to the police report, another man in the bathroom did not see the confrontation but said he heard it. Police said that witness is the person who called for security. WPRI

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP/WPRI) — A Rhode Island police officer charged with punching a 73-year-old casino bathroom attendant because “the water was too cold” is seeking to avoid prison.

The Providence Journal reports that 36-year-old Pawtucket officer Michael Tousignant was charged with assaulting an elderly person.

Authorities say Tousignant was off-duty at the Foxwoods Resort Casino in Connecticut on April 1 when he complained to the attendant, shouted and expletive, and then “smacked him.”

When officers arrived they said the attendant was bleeding from his nose and a large amount of blood was on the floor. At that point, officers took Tousignant under arrest.

He was charged by the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Police Department.

Tousignant said during booking that he served in the military and had been with Pawtucket police for 10 years.

According to the police report, Tousignant told officers he didn’t remember what happened and said “can you guys just let me go?”

He applied for a court program that would let him avoid a criminal conviction and prison. It’s unclear if he has an attorney.

Pawtucket police say Tousignant is on administrative duty and under investigation.

