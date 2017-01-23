Police: Polk Co. boy, 4, fatally shoots himself while alone inside apartment

Avion Cymani Weaver (Photo: Image via GoFundMe website)

AUBURNDALE, FLA. - A young boy died over the weekend after reportedly shooting himself.

It all happened late Friday night at a home in the 100 block of Lakeside Hills Loop. Police were called to the home after initial reports of a four-year-old boy injuring himself.

Police say the boy, identified as Avion Cymani Weaver, was in the family’s apartment watching TV while his mother’s boyfriend, Demeko Desean Robinson, was outside in the parking lot with friends. When Robinson walked back in, he noticed Avion bleeding profusely. Robinson then called 911.

When police arrived, they say they noticed the child had a gunshot wound to the cheek. He was flown to Arnold Palmer Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say Avion got hold of Robinson’s loaded gun and accidentally shot himself in the face.

Avion’s mother wasn’t home at the time of the shooting, but arrived shortly after.

An investigation is underway. Charges are pending.

The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help with funeral and other expenses. You can donate here.

