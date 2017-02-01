Police: Pregnant woman stabs teen inside Philadelphia store

Video screenshot of a female suspect who allegedly stabbed a teen Tuesday in Philadelphia. (Photo: Screenshot via Philadelphia Police Department YouTube)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for an armed pregnant woman and a group of friends who attacked two people inside a store on Tuesday.

It happened around 4 p.m. when a 17-year-old girl was walking with two other teens.

Police say that’s when five to six women assaulted the teens outside of the 3100 block of Ridge Avenue.

The altercation, which spilled into a nearby store, left one of the teens stabbed by a pregnant woman who police say pulled a knife.

The victim was transported to the hospital for a stab wound to the forearm. She was treated and released.

Police have released video of the suspects involved.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

CBS Philadelphia