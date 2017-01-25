Police receive tips in search for abusive caregiver

Since releasing a disturbing video that appears to show caregiver Brenda Floyd hitting her 94-year-old patient, police say they have received dozens of tips and calls on her possible location. (Photo: KHOU)

BUNKER HILL VILLAGE, Texas -- Since releasing a disturbing video that appears to show caregiver Brenda Floyd hitting her 94-year-old patient, police say they have received dozens of tips and calls on her possible location.

"We have had people calling from across the state who know Ms. Floyd and have had contact with her," said Memorial Villages Assistant Police Chief Ray Schultz. "The story has obviously gone viral. We have received inquiries from as far away as the United Kingdom."

According to police, the victim's family set up a nanny camera after noticing she had several bruises. In the video, Floyd appears to get angry when the patient, who suffers from Alzheimer's disease, fed part of her meal to the family dog. It then shows Floyd striking the elderly victim in the head.

After viewing the video, her family fired Floyd and called police. She has been on the run ever since.

Investigators say she has been a caregiver for about 15 years, and they are checking to see if there are other victims.

According to police, Floyd has family ties to Louisiana, and they say its possible that she has left Texas. Investigators believe Floyd could be driving a 1999 4-door Lexus sedan with Texas license plate GRL-3127.

