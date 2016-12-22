Police release dashcam video of drunk semi-truck driver

Minnesota State Patrol assists a drunk semi-truck driver after he was pulled over on July 16. (Photo: Minnesota State Patrol via YouTube)

MORRISON COUNTY, Minn. -- Minnesota State Patrol released dashcam footage showing a semi-truck driver who was drunk and swerving off the road.

The 46-year-old driver was observed by a trooper veering off the roadway, hitting a reflective marker and almost driving through road signs on an Highway 10 off ramp before reestablishing his truck on the road on July 16.

(Photo: Minnesota State Patrol via YouTube)

The driver was identified in a KMSP-TV post as Jonathan Czech of Isle, Minn. KMSP reported that Czech was not employed by Walmart, but a driver with third-party contractor Crete Carrier Corporation. He was subsequently fired by Crete, according to the report.

Czech had a blood alcohol content level of .28, more than three times the legal limit in Minnesota. He was subsequently charged and convicted with third-degree driving while intoxicated.

According to the MSP YouTube post, the trooper pulled over Czech "just in time" before he could hurt himself or someone else.

Czech is seen in the video falling out of the cab and onto the ground as the officer helps him back up after several minutes.

(Photo: Minnesota State Patrol via YouTube)

The trooper also discovered two bottles of vodka in his cab, which he displayed on the cruiser's camera.

(Photo: Minnesota State Patrol via YouTube)

(© 2016 WTSP)