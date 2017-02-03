Police reopen cold case of 1982 murder of Brink's truck driver

The St. Petersburg Police Department reopened the homicide case of the 1982 murder of Brink's courier Joseph Warner. (Photo: WTSP)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- An investigation into the 1982 murder of Brink's courier Joseph Warner was given life through advances in forensic technology.

St. Petersburg Police Department's Cold Case unit took another look at this case and applied new technologies to evidence originally gathered 35 years ago. Two DNA profiles of two women possibly connected to the unknown suspects were developed.

SPPD Assistant Chief Jim Previtera, along with two representatives from Brinks, gave a press conference Friday to update the public on the new information.

Brink's has also offered a reward of $10,000 for information leading to the identification and arrests of the suspects involved in the elaborate plan to rob the department store of its deposit.

Warner was a 22-year veteran of the Air Force and a father of five sons. His wife, now 79, never remarried and lives in Tampa.

Joseph Warner was a 22-year veteran of the Air Force and father of five sons. (Photo: WTSP)

"She has lived with the pain of her husband's murder for 35 years," Previtera said.

Around 3 p.m. on January 23, 1982, Warner, 44, was picking up the daily deposit at the Robinsons Department Store at Tyrone Square Mall (now a Dillard's) when he was accosted by two men posing as elevator workers. Their uniforms had forged patches bearing the name of the Miami Elevator company.

The robbers demanded Warner give over his satchel. Witnesses reported at the time that Warner said "Get back" before the suspects fatally shot Warner twice. The suspects fled through the department store with the satchel and one man was seen holding a black revolver. They left the store and fled in a white van that was reported stolen from Orlando with license tags stolen out of Jacksonville.

The plot to rob the Robinsons Department Store invovled a stolen van and a rented boat. (Photo: WTSP)

The men then drove to a boat ramp in the Jungle Prada neighborhood and left the county in a boat rented from New Port Richey. The abandoned boat was discovered two days later in the Clearwater Causeway.

A few days after the boat was found, the contents of the satchel washed up on the beach near Madeira Beach Elementary School. The spoils of the heist were non-negotiable checks. There was no money in the satchel.

"They killed Joseph Warner for nothing," Previtera said.

The Brink's satchel which contained non-negotiable checks.

Previtera remarked that the Warner case resembled other Brink's robberies and have worked with the FBI, the ATF and other law enforcement agencies throughout the U.S. and Canada to determine if there are any connections to organized crime.

DNA samples were taken from the satchel with new technology provided with help from Brink's. The samples were identified as coming from two women. This samples are being analyzed to see if it matches samples recently obtained by two women who associated with suspects which were investigated but not charged.

"The St. Petersburg Police Department is more committed now than we ever have been to find those responsible for Mr. Warner's murder and bringing them to justice. No matter how much time has passed or how much distance they traveled from Tyrone Square Mall, we are intent on devoting every single resource we have this year to tracking these individuals down," Previterasaid.

