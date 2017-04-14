Police say these guys put a skimmer in a Lake Wales ATM

LAKES WALES, Fla. -- Police are looking for a couple of guys they say placed a skimming device in Lake Wales. And they say it might not be the first time they’ve done it.

Video was captured of the suspects reportedly placing the skimmer in an ATM at the Suntrust Bank on Central Avenue. They took off in a red four-door vehicle.

Police say they appear to be the same two guys who were seen putting a skimmer at a Suntrust Bank in Haines City in March.

If you have any information on them, you’re asked to call police at 863-678-4223 or Crime Stoppers at 800-226-TIPS.



