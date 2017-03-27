Police searching for missing Ga. woman and her 3 children

RABUN CO., GA - The Rabun County Sheriff's Office is searching for a woman, 28-year-old Brittany Rebecca Stewart, and her three sons.

Stewart and her children went missing on March 23, 2017 and is believed to be traveling in a maroon 1999 Ford Explorer with the Georgia tag RCP0743.

The children's ages ranges from seven months to seven years of age.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Stewart and the children, police are asking you to call 9-1-1 or contact Rabun County Dispatch at 706-782-6226.

