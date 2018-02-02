Police searching for St. Pete woman who may be in danger

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Police hope you can find a missing woman they say may be in danger.

They’re looking for 40-year-old La Burolinda Conver. She was last seen Wednesday at around 9:30pm at the Hard Rock Café.

Her family is concerned because they say she suffers from depression.

If you’ve seen her, please contact the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780.

