Police searching for St. Pete woman who may be in danger

10News Staff , WTSP 2:08 PM. EST February 02, 2018

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Police hope you can find a missing woman they say may be in danger.

They’re looking for 40-year-old La Burolinda Conver.  She was last seen Wednesday at around 9:30pm at the Hard Rock Café.

Her family is concerned because they say she suffers from depression.

If you’ve seen her, please contact the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780.

