Police searching for St. Pete woman who may be in danger

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Police hope you can find a missing woman they say may be in danger.
They’re looking for 40-year-old La Burolinda Conver. She was last seen Wednesday at around 9:30pm at the Hard Rock Café.
Her family is concerned because they say she suffers from depression.
If you’ve seen her, please contact the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780.
