Police: Suspect sucker-punched man with cerebral palsy

West Chester, Pa., police said this man punched a man with cerebral palsy in the face.

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — A man is accused of sucker-punching a person suffering from cerebral palsy in the face.

The entire incident was captured on video.

The Chester County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement that 29-year-old Barry Baker of Georgetown, Delaware, was arrested for assault after being caught on video punching a 22-year-old man with cerebral palsy in the face outside a 7-Eleven store in West Chester on May 10.

“This defendant is a bully. Every decent citizen should be outraged by the defendant’s conduct. The victim is to be commended for keeping his cool and notifying the police,” said Chester County District Attorney Tom Hogan.

Authorities say Baker does his routine, imitating the victim, at least three times, before throwing that sucker punch. Police say, now stunned, the victim got in his car and called police.

“The victim showed a lot of dignity, I cannot say the same thing for the defendant here,” Hogan said.

Veteran police officers and detectives say even for them the video is hard to watch.

“The defendant’s actions in this case are appalling. You wonder what would make an individual treat somebody like that,” said West Chester Police Chief Scott Bohn.

Baker has an extensive criminal history, according to Chester County court records.

They show he’s been in jail before for theft and forgery.

Hogan says a strong message must be sent.

“It’s shocking that in today’s world you would have somebody attacking you simply because you suffer from cerebral palsy,” said Hogan.

Baker has been charged with simple assault and other related crimes. His bail was set at $25,000 and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 30.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.