Police: Three men beat, then shoot 69-year-old victim in Bartow

BARTOW, Fla. -- This story is just horrible. Police in Bartow say three men jumped out of a car and attacked a 69-year-old victim.

Police say the victim and an 88-year-old friend were walking as they typically do in the 1900 block of South Floral Avenue near the Polk County school board office at around 5:30am Monday.

Three men in a car parked and got out. One had a silver semi-automatic. Police say after demanding the victim’s property, they kicked and beat the victim. They then reportedly shot the victim in the leg before getting back in the car and taking off.

The suspects are described as three black men between the ages of 20 and 30. They’re in a newer white car, which possibly is a four-door.

A photo of the car was released. It’s not very clear, but police hope you can help get it spreading.

At this point, we don't have word of the victim's condition.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Bartow police at 863-534-5042 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS(8477).

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP-TV