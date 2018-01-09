Police: Two guys steal Mercedes right off Tampa car lot

TAMPA -- This one’s pretty brazen. Police say two guys went into a Tampa car business and stole a Mercedes!
It happened on January 2. Police say two men went to Consumer Auto Credit, posing as potential buyers. When the salesperson walked away, investigators say the pair stole a white Mercedes Benz CLS 250 right off the car lot.
If you know who they are, contact Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay. You could be eligible for a cash reward.
