Police: Two guys steal Mercedes right off Tampa car lot

TAMPA -- This one’s pretty brazen. Police say two guys went into a Tampa car business and stole a Mercedes!

It happened on January 2. Police say two men went to Consumer Auto Credit, posing as potential buyers. When the salesperson walked away, investigators say the pair stole a white Mercedes Benz CLS 250 right off the car lot.

If you know who they are, contact Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay. You could be eligible for a cash reward.

