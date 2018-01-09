WTSP
Police: Two guys steal Mercedes right off Tampa car lot

10News Staff , WTSP 11:48 AM. EST January 09, 2018

TAMPA -- This one’s pretty brazen.  Police say two guys went into a Tampa car business and stole a Mercedes!

It happened on January 2.  Police say two men went to Consumer Auto Credit, posing as potential buyers.  When the salesperson walked away, investigators say the pair stole a white Mercedes Benz CLS 250 right off the car lot. 

If you know who they are, contact Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay.  You could be eligible for a cash reward.

