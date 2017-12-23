Husband and wife killed, one other injured in Virginia triple shooting

RESTON, VA. (WUSA9) - RESTON, Va. -- A husband and wife were killed in their Reston, Virginia, home Friday morning.

Buckley Kuhn-Fricker, 43, and her husband 48-year-old Scott Fricker died of gunshot wounds, according to Fairfax County Police.

Another person was also shot and is in critical condition.

Neighbors describe a gut-wrenching scene in front of the home on Black Fir Court at around 5:30 a.m. Friday. A nine-year-old boy was screaming; his parents had been killed.

Four months ago, the Fricker family moved from a smaller home in Reston into the bigger one on Black Fir Court. They had two children a 16-year-old girl and a nine-year-old boy.

UPDATE: Three people were shot in a home in the 2600 block of Black Fir Court in Reston - 2 pronounced dead, 1 taken to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/RdXNU0KpLQ — Fairfax Co. Police (@fairfaxpolice) December 22, 2017

"He was very friendly. Played out at the [basketball] hoop all of the time. I am just sick about it," said a neighbor driving by the Fricker's house.

While police comforted the boy, neighbors saw another person who was injured come out on a gurney but could not tell who it was. That person has not been identified by police but is in critical condition.

Police say several people were inside the home when the shooting happened. Detectives were interested in a white Honda CRV with North Carolina plates. They took it away.

Neighbors said that Buckley Kuhn-Flicker's adult son arrived for the holidays on Thursday, and so did Scott Fricker's parents.

As investigators combed the crime scene for clues, a family dog was taken from the house to the animal shelter for safekeeping.

The Flickers attended a neighborhood holiday party recently, but there was no sign of trouble, according to neighbors.

One neighbor who did not want to be identified said he saw the grandmother hugging one of her grandchildren in such a way yesterday, which it now seems like a sign that something was terribly wrong.

Police said the shooter was known to the family and there is no public threat.

