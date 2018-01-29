Pinellas deputies want to talk to woman in murder investigation

CLEARWATER, Fla. -- One person is in custody in the murder of a man in Clearwater. And now deputies want to speak with a woman who may know something about it.

Jesse D. Cairo was fatally shot on Friday in Clearwater. Through an investigation, police were able to identify 22-year-old Dale Eugene Washington as a suspect in the case. They arrested him in Orlando without incident early Sunday morning.

Now they’re looking for a couple of women they want to talk to about the case. One was seen in surveillance video.

If you recognize the woman, you’re asked to call investigators at 727-582-6153. They didn't provide a description of the other woman.

Deputies say both Cairo and Washington dealt drugs.

