Pinellas deputies want to talk to woman in murder investigation

One person is already in custody in the murder of Jesse D. Cairo. Now they want to talk to a woman they say may know something.

January 29, 2018

CLEARWATER, Fla. -- One person is in custody in the murder of a man in Clearwater.  And now deputies want to speak with a woman who may know something about it.

Jesse D. Cairo was fatally shot on Friday in Clearwater.  Through an investigation, police were able to identify 22-year-old Dale Eugene Washington as a suspect in the case.  They arrested him in Orlando without incident early Sunday morning.

Now they’re looking for a couple of women they want to talk to about the case. One was seen in surveillance video.  

If you recognize the woman, you’re asked to call investigators at 727-582-6153.  They didn't provide a description of the other woman.

Deputies say both Cairo and Washington dealt drugs.

