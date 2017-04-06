Police: Woman gave birth after smoking crack

According to Clearwater police, Katrina Kegelman gave birth Monday night behind a residence and left the newborn in the backyard. She did not notify anyone.

CLEARWATER, Fla. -- A 24-year-old woman has been charged after she allegedly gave birth after smoking crack. The baby boy is hospitalized.

According to Clearwater police, Katrina Kegelman gave birth Monday night behind a residence on Cleveland Street and left the newborn in the backyard. She did not notify anyone.

A friend of Kegelman's noticed blood on her pants and then asked where the baby was.

When Fire Rescue arrived, according to police, Kegelman had to be asked several times before she showed her friend the location of the hidden newborn.

She is charged with child neglect.

Kegelman, who is unemployed and homeless, has a long record in Pinellas County on charges that include fraudulent use of a credit card and drug charges.

She told detectives that she was worried she that she would be charged with the baby's death because she smoked crack right before she gave birth.

The baby boy is now at Morton Plant Hospital and doing OK.

She was arrested Wednesday and has been released on bond.

