Police: Woman knocked to ground by purse snatcher

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. -- A purse-snatching suspect knocked an elderly woman to the ground while robbing her Saturday at a McDonald's.

Surveillance video shows him running away and then colliding with an older man, knocking him to the ground, too.

Neither victim was seriously injured.

About 10:20 a.m. at the McDonald`s at 14529 S Military Trail, the first victim and her husband ordered food, sat at a table, and she had hung her purse on the back of her chair, according to Delray Beach police.

The suspect -- in a black hooded sweatshirt with light cargo pants and a hat on backward -- appears to be on the telephone as he walks by, grabs the purse and runs.

Police ask that anyone with information in the case call Detective Oscar Leon at (561) 243-7888, ext. 2408, or email Leon@mydelraybeach.com Tipsters also can offer tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at (561) 458-TIPS (8477). PLEASE SHARE this video.

