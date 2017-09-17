Police: Woman shot, killed sleeping boyfriend before dismembering body

Warning: Some of the details in this story are very disturbing.

BAYTOWN, Texas – A woman has been charged with the murder of her boyfriend after she fatally shot him and then dismembered his body inside their home, according to the Baytown Police Department.

Cierra Alexis Sutton, 30, has been charged with the murder of Steven Coleman. Detectives say the gruesome crime took place on August 16, 2017 at the Briarwood Village Apartments in Baytown.

According to detectives, Sutton and the victim got into an argument earlier in the evening and later while the victim was sleeping, Sutton shot and killed him. She then cut up his body with a machete and placed the remains in various dumpsters.

Detectives said several friends reported Sutton confessed to the crime and told them, she dismembered the victim’s body because he was too heavy to carry. Friends also told detectives Sutton said her 10-year-old daughter was inside the apartment at the time.

Two days after the crime, Sutton reported Coleman was missing at the Baytown Police station.

On August 22, detectives were notified of a male torso found at a landfill in Baytown. The description of the body matched the description of the victim, though the body has not been positively identified as Coleman.

Sutton fled to Louisiana weeks later and dropped off her daughter at a friend’s home in Metairie, Louisiana.

Sutton was found on Thursday, September 14 at an apartment complex in Louisiana and was taken into custody. A court date has not been released at this time.

