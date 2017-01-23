Political fight ignites: Woman kicked off plane for berating Trump supporter (Photo: WTSP)

Friction on a flight as a passenger gets air rage over President Donald Trump. The country’s political divide over the new President ignites before takeoff.

You've likely noticed, some people seem to have love or hate emotions for the country's new leader and aren't keeping feelings to themselves.

One Trump supporter had a turbulent ending to the inaugural weekend, when he was berated by a passenger next to him on an Alaska Airlines flight.

Trump supporter Scott Koteskey’s video is going viral.

It shows an unidentified woman tearing into him after admitting he'd been in the nation's capital to celebrate the inauguration.

“She has called me names and insulted me just for sitting down in the seat and saying I came here to celebrate today,” Koteskey tells a flight attendant.

The flight attendant asks the woman, “Is there going to be a problem?” The woman replies, “Yes, I would like for him to change seats with someone.”

The flight attendant goes to get help and the woman’s tirade continues, “You pretend you have a moral high ground, but you put that man's finger on the nuclear button. That man doesn't 'believe' in climate change. Do you believe in gravity? Did you know gravity is just a theory,” she asks Kotesky.

Kotesky tells Inside Edition, “She just came out of the gate swinging at me with insults, disparaging me for having voted for that man.”

The woman had been flying from Baltimore to Seattle with her husband after his mom died.

Flight attendants reject her request to move Koteskey and kick her off for disrupting the plane.

“My husband lost his mother, have some respect,” the woman says.

A different flight attendant tells her, “I'm terribly sorry for that, but that does not give you the right to treat people the way you've been treating them.”

Police escorted her off the plane amid cheers from passengers, some chanting, “USA! USA!”

“I think it's total and complete stupidity for people to act this way. I think he is our President now, and we need to respect he's our president,” says Reba Boyd from Ocala.

Travelers at Tampa International Airport say people should leave their political baggage at check-in.

“When you speak up, unfortunately that happens, and you get thrown off a plane. I hope I don't get thrown off a plane right now,” says passenger Silvia Sanchez.

10News asked passenger Bill Cadwell what he thinks about where we’re at as a society right now, where we’re so intolerant that we can’t even sit on a plane in peace. He responds, “I hope it gets better. It’s a sad sign of the times.”

Passengers on both sides of the political aisle say they didn't agree with the airline ejecting the woman for her actions.

In a statement Alaska Airlines tells 10News, “We can confirm that a disruptive passenger was removed from flight 761 from Baltimore to Seattle prior to departure. The female passenger was insulting passengers in the boarding area and then onboard the aircraft. Several passengers expressed concerns about her behavior. We stand by our employees’ decision to remove the disruptive passenger.”

The airlines refunded her ticket, because they couldn’t get her out on the next available flight.

