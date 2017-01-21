#OffScriptOn9: 200,000 participants expected for Women's March

On Saturday, Donald Trump's first full day in office he might be able to hear the many thousands of women, men, and children in the streets of Washington. They'll start on the National Mall for the "Women's March". Heading up logistics for the event is Ja

WUSA 10:18 AM. EST January 21, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories