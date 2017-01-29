Airbnb offers free housing for refugees

Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky in Los Angeles (Photo: Jefferson Graham)

LOS ANGELES —Airbnb, the hotel alternative service, is stepping up with a free offer for travelers not allowed into the United States, due to President Trump's ban on Syrian refugees and immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim nations.

Free housing.

Airbnb is providing free housing to refugees and anyone not allowed in the US. Stayed tuned for more, contact me if urgent need for housing — Brian Chesky (@bchesky) January 29, 2017

Co-founder Brian Chesky wrote on Twitter to stay tuned for more information on how this will work--and "contact me if urgent need for housing."

He added: "Not allowing countries or refugees into America is not right, and we must stand with those who are affected," and, "Open doors brings all of US together. Closing doors further divides US. Let's all find ways to connect people, not separate them."

Not allowing countries or refugees into America is not right, and we must stand with those who are affected. — Brian Chesky (@bchesky) January 29, 2017

Open doors brings all of US together. Closing doors further divides US. Let's all find ways to connect people, not separate them. — Brian Chesky (@bchesky) January 28, 2017

Chesky has 170,000 followers on Twitter.

