WTSP
Close

Airbnb offers free housing for refugees

Jefferson Graham, USA Today , WTSP 6:54 AM. EST January 29, 2017

LOS ANGELES —Airbnb, the hotel alternative service, is stepping up with a free offer for travelers not allowed into the United States, due to President Trump's ban on Syrian refugees and immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim nations.

Free housing.

Co-founder Brian Chesky wrote on Twitter to stay tuned for more information on how this will work--and "contact me if urgent need for housing."

He added: "Not allowing countries or refugees into America is not right, and we must stand with those who are affected," and, "Open doors brings all of US together. Closing doors further divides US. Let's all find ways to connect people, not separate them."

Chesky has 170,000 followers on Twitter.

USA Today


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories