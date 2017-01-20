Barack and Michelle Obama leave D.C.

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WTSP Breaking Live Video
-
Security an issue for Pride Parade
-
The Obama family preparing to move
-
Couple discuss terrifying encounter with gator
-
Markeith Loyd tells off judge
-
VIDEO: Semi truck crashes into school bus
-
Eaglet getting fed
-
Women marching in St. Pete Saturday
-
Woman discusses adopting dog from S. Korea
-
Teen who killed cop may get reduced sentence
More Stories
-
Donald J. Trump officially sworn in as the 45th PresidentJan 20, 2017, 9:33 a.m.
-
WATCH LIVE: Protests follow Trump's InaugurationJan 20, 2017, 2:34 p.m.
-
Read text of President Trump's inaugural addressJan 20, 2017, 12:23 p.m.