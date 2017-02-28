WTSP
Bill would impose waiting period for euthanizing animals

Jenny Dean , WTSP 12:56 PM. EST February 28, 2017

Florida state Sen. Kevin Rader, D-Boca Raton, is proposing a bill that would direct animal shelters to take certain measures before euthanizing an animal.

Some of the guidelines include: waiting five business days before euthanizing an animal, assuring there are no other empty cages in the shelter, no other foster or rescue available to take the animal, and no additional rooms to set up temporary cages.

Is this good or bad for shelters and rescues? Some are expressing concern that it could lead to overcrowding at already full shelters and even cause more sickness among animals. Other people are saying shelters should already be taking these precautions before euthanizing animals.

