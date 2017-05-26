Boehner: Trump's presidency mostly 'a complete disaster'

John Boehner dismissed GOP efforts to craft a tax reform bill as “happy talk” and offered a scathing assessment of President Trump’s first 100 days in office while speaking at a conference this week. SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: SAUL LOEB)

Former House speaker John Boehner dismissed GOP efforts to craft a tax reform bill as “happy talk” and offered a scathing assessment of President Trump’s first 100 days in office while speaking at a conference this week.

The Ohio Republican said Trump has handled national security and foreign policy issues well, but added: “Everything else he’s done (in office) has been a complete disaster,” according to Rigzone, a website that covers the oil and gas industry.

“He’s still learning how to be president,” Boehner said in remarks Wednesday at a global energy conference hosted by KPMG, a major accounting firm.

Boehner told the audience that Trump did the best he could in pushing to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. But he suggested the president’s approach was wrong-headed. Trump should have worked to “repair” the law, not scrap it, Boehner asserted — something he never advocated while he was at the helm of the House.

