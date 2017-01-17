ST. PETERSBURG — There are just three days until Donald Trump is sworn in as the 45th President of the United State.

While there are mixed feelings nationally about him taking office, Trump shows no signs of stopping what he shares on Twitter.

Take a look at one of his latest tweets-- talking about his concern over a "CNN special report" on his daughter Ivanka.

It turns out when he actually sent that tweet, he mentioned the wrong Ivanka on twitter. That meant he ended up praising a British woman instead. Ironically, she's a digital consultant and suggested the president-elect take more care on Twitter.

Mr. Trump has weighed in on everything from foreign policy to personally attacking people on Twitter since elected.

But can he be an effective Chief Executive leaning so heavily on social media?

In his first post-election interview, with 60 Minutes, Trump said, “I'm going to do very restrained, if I use it at all, I'm going to do very restrained,” referring to tweeting.

But the fact is he has sent more tweets than President Obama has from his @POTUS account in nearly two years.

Some on Facebook are saying that people who hide behind social media tend to be cowardly. Others say that Trump is speaking the truth and this is what people want to hear.

So, we posed the question to a politics and communications expert, USF political scientist Dr. Susan MacManus.

10News: Can you govern in 140 characters?

Dr. MacManus: You can't govern, but you can certainly tell people what to think about and whet their appetite for learning more. What it has made difficult is explaining to people in detail and getting them to sit and listen to the details they really need to know. You cannot do that.

10News: What are the risks of having a president who weighs in on everything from foreign policy to the entertainment industry on Twitter in almost a single breath?

MacManus: Some people expected him to change as soon as he was elected, and that hasn't happened. He continues to tweak his nose at the traditional news media. His idea is going straight to the public. The problem is, right now, his approval ratings among the public are the lowest we've ever seen of anybody getting ready to take office.

10News: This idea of what is 'presidential'. How is that going to change?

MacManus: I harken back to when Bill Clinton ran (in 1992). And he was on some of these entertainment shows (the Arsenio Hall show) and played the saxophone and people said, "this is not presidential." But cultural norms change, technology changes, people's forms of communications change, and by the way, so does our interest level. New is always intriguing to Americans.

