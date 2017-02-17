Trump's exchange with black reporter still making waves

ST. PETERSBURG -- President Donald Trump's Thursday press conference led to an interesting back and forth with black radio correspondent April Ryan.

When she mentioned the CBC, an acronym he didn't seem to hear or maybe didn't know, she clarified by saying Congressional Black Caucus.



The CBC was founded in 1971. It's a group of African American lawmakers, whose website says they serve as the voice for people of color and vulnerable communities in Congress



President Trump mentioned it would be great to meet with them.

The CBC responded with this on Twitter: "We're the CBC. We sent you a letter on January 19, but you never wrote us back. Sad!"

"It just shows a bluntness for the president that he has to overcome if he's going to bring people together," said Barry Edwards, a St. Pete-based political strategist.

Edwards says the president could benefit from meeting with the CBC and other groups reaching out to him.



"Bring them on board," Edwards said. Politics wins when it's a sport of addition, not a sport of subtraction, which is what Trump seems to be practicing now."



In its letter to the president, the CBC said Trump's proposals are the same old "Trickle Down" economics that didn't work for their communities in the past.



Local radio host Denise Wright interviews politicians on her show. She says sometimes you have to look at the good, the bad and the ugly, and the CBC comment wasn't that ugly.

"I'm glad he didn't say anything like I have no interest in talking with that group at this time," Wright said.



"Hopefully, he will attend if they go out of their way to get him set up for an appointment."

(© 2017 WTSP)