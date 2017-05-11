Chainsaw-wielding vandals cut down trees at Trump-run golf course

Two men with a chainsaw jumped over an 8-foot-high fence along the 15th hole of Trump Links at Ferry Point in New York and started toppling trees on Tuesday morning, CBS New York reported.

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — President Donald Trump ran up a steep security tab in New York City before taking office in January.

Now, a Bronx golf course operated by the Trump Organization might be in need of a little more protection.

Four trees were taken down, each between 20 and 30 feet tall. The course manager said this isn't the first time it's happened.

Cornelius Hodges, who lives a couple of doors down on Robinson Avenue, has a theory.

"Well, at least you can see the golf course better, you know. It wouldn't block your view. That's the only thing I can understand," he said.

A golf course maintenance crew scared off the would-be lumberjacks. They left behind their chainsaw.

